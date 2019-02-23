Detroit carjackers drive off with victim's van, clothing items, phone and wallet

The victim reported that he had just gotten out of his turquoise 1998 Ford Econoline van when he was approached by two men with a handgun.

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for two men involved in a carjacking that happened around 9:20 p.m. Friday in a parking lot on the 7000 block of west 7 Mile Road.

The 43-year-old reported that he had just gotten out of his turquoise 1998 Ford Econoline van when he was approached by two men with a handgun.

The suspects took a wallet with an undisclosed amount of cash, a cellphone and clothing items from the victim, police said. The victim was not injured in the robbery.

After the robbery, the carjackers got into the victim's van and drove off in an unknown direction followed by another unknown vehicle. The license plate on the stolen van is DSX-8277.

The carjackers are described as two black men.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

