Detroit family's home damaged after alleged arsonist sets vacant home on fire

DETROIT - A fire that started in a vacant building spread to a family's nearby home in Detroit.

The fire happened on Gilbert Street, just north of I-94. A firefighter injured his back fighting the fire, but he is expected to be OK.

The Rangel family is still cleaning up from the damage the fire did to their home. George Rangel discovered the vacant home next to theirs on fire and rushed inside to get his parents' attention.

The fire moved swiftly and forced a neighbor to grab a hose, trying to help. Detroit fire crews worked hard to get it under control.

The fire was so hot it broke every window on one side of the Rangel home.

