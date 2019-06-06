Detroit police link deaths of 3 women to possible serial killer targeting sex workers

DETROIT - Police are connecting the slayings of three women to one killer who they believe could be a serial killer targeting sex workers in Detroit.

Officials believe the killer is luring the women to vacant homes before sexually assaulting and killing them.

READ: What we know: Detroit police investigating potential serial killer, rapist targeting sex workers

Alice Young believes her friend is one of the three women who were killed.

"She's my brother's friend. They've been friends for a long time," Young said.

Young reported the woman missing around Easter. A month later, police found the woman killed inside a vacant home on Linnhurst Street off Gratiot Avenue.

"She was a really nice young lady, just liked to drink a lot," Young said.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said the three women all had ties to sex work.

In March, police located the first woman's body in an abandoned house on Conventry Street. Wednesday a third victim was discovered in a boarded-up house on Mack Avenue.

The bodies were in various states of decay.

Police have put out a plea for sex workers to come forward with any information they may have that could help them catch the killer.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.