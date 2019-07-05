Detroit police release image of suspect's vehicle in fatal 8 Mile, Lahser shooting

DETROIT - Police are asking for help identifying and locating a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting on Detroit's west side Tuesday.

A victim was traveling north on Lahser and West 8 Mile roads at 4:20 p.m. in a black Jeep Patriot when a suspect traveling behind him in a white Jeep Cherokee fired at the victim. The victim was killed.

After the shooting the suspect fled south on Lahser Road.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Homicide Section at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Suspect vehicle in fatal shooting. (Detroit police)

ORIGINAL: Man killed in drive-by shooting at 8 Mile, Lahser in Detroit

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.