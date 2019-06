The search continues for a gunman connected to a shooting Tuesday evening near 8 Mile and Lahser roads in Northwest Detroit.

Police say a man was driving in this black Jeep about 4:40 p.m. when a white Jeep pulled up and the driver opened fire. The driver of the black Jeep was killed.

No motive has been released and no arrests have been announced.

