Ex-Rochester teacher charged in student sex scandal posts $200K bond, released from jail

ROCHESTER, Mich. - The former Rochester High School teacher who was arraigned on charges Friday morning for allegedly having sex with multiple students posted bond and has been released from jail, police said.

According to police, Kathryn Houghtaling, 26, posted bond around 6:30 p.m. Friday only hours after being arraigned.

Houghtaling was ordered to wear a tether and was being held on a $200,000 bond in the Oakland County Jail.

She has been charged with six counts of criminal sexual conduct in the second-degree. Houghtaling is accused of having sexual relations with two boys, 16 and 17.

