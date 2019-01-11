Ex-Rochester teacher charged in student sex scandal: How officials say she was caught

ROCHESTER, Mich. - A former Rochester High School teacher was arraigned on charges Friday morning for allegedly having sex with multiple students.

Kathryn Houghtaling, 26, has been charged with six counts of criminal sexual conduct in the second-degree. She is accused of having sexual relations with two boys, 16 and 17. Authorities said nothing happened at the school.

WATCH: Rochester High School teacher accused of having sex with students arraigned

Houghtaling pleaded not guilty at her arraignment. She's due back in court on Jan. 24.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office offered more details on the investigation:

On Jan. 8, 2019, detectives from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office in Rochester Hills investigated a report about a teacher having sexual contact with two students from Rochester High School.

A parent found a video of a group of students partying with a teacher and wanted to bring this information forward to the school administration. A student involved learned of this information and decided to come forward with information about the teacher to school administrators.

Detectives responded to Rochester High School where they interviewed the teacher Kathryn Houghtaling. During the interview Houghtaling admitted to Detectives that she had sexual contact with a 16-year-old male student and sexual contact with a 17-year-old male student who were enrolled in the Rochester Community Schools District. She was immediately terminated by the school district.

These incidents occurred in November and December of 2018 outside of the school in the City of Rochester Hills.

The teacher befriended the students, drank alcohol, and smoked marijuana with the students after school hours. Multiple students from the high school were interviewed about their sexual contact with the teacher.

Houghtaling was a first-year teacher who taught special education at the school. One of the teens was a student in her class, prosecutors said.

Houghtaling was recently married and lives in Sterling Heights with her husband. A neighbor said she was surprised when she heard what happened.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.