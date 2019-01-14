Felony firearm charges reinstated for suspect in Dearborn home day care shooting

Samantha Eubanks and Timothy Eubanks, both 32, of Dearborn, at their arraignment on Thursday, November 2, 2017. (WDIV)

DEARBORN, Mich. - Felony firearm charges have been reinstated for one of the suspects in a Dearborn home day care shooting, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

RELATED: Couple arraigned on charges in Dearborn in-home daycare shooting

Timothy Eubanks is the Dearborn defendant who was charged in connection with the non-fatal shootings of two children. Eubanks was scheduled to be sentenced Monday on Child Abuse Second Degree charges. The hearing was adjourned until Jan. 31 by Judge Cynthia Gray Hathaway at the request of the defense.

Samantha Eubanks, co-defendant, and wife of defendant Timothy Eubanks, had felony firearm charges dismissed in her case in April 2018. WCPO was granted a stay of proceedings and filed a Motion to Reinstate the Felony Firearm charge. In December 2018, the Court of Appeals reinstated the felony firearm charges.

WCPO is waiting for a next action date on the case from the court.