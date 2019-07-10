Ferndale woman found dead in vacant house in Detroit

FERNDALE, Mich. - Police said 28-year-old Lily Camara's body was found inside a vacant house on Young Street on Detroit's east side.

Investigators aren't saying how she died, but they are saying the public is not in any danger.

Police said Camara's 2017 black Ford Edge is still missing. Its license plate is DQX-9931.

She was a mother who lived in Ferndale.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ferndale Police Department at 248-541-3650.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.