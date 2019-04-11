Macomb County man charged with possession of child porn, filming an unclothed person

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - A Macomb County man has been arraigned on charges of possessing sexually abusive material involving a child and filming an unclothed person without consent, according to a news release.

Police said the investigation began late last year when police became aware of David George Slaughter possessing child porn and filming an unclothed person.

Slaughter, 50, of Washington Township was arraigned Tuesday on five counts of possession of child sexually abusive material, one count of using a computer to commit a crime, one count of child sexually abusive material activity and two counts of capturing/distributing images of an unclothed person.

Slaughter is being held on a $150,000 bond.



