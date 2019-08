HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - A man punched out the windows of an ambulance Wednesday night in Highland Park.

Medics were called to the scene at 6 Mile Road and John R after a fight broke out at a liquor store.

After being placed inside the back of an ambulance, the man broke the windows and escaped.

He was caught shortly after by police.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.