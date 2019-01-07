Online fundraiser started for Indian immigrant shot in Detroit, fighting for his life

An online fundraiser created to help an Indian immigrant who was reportedly robbed and shot in Detroit Thursday has already raised $265,193 exceeding its $250,000 goal.

Sai Krishna, an electrical engineer and graduate from Lawrence Tech University in Southfield is battling for his life in the hospital. He has to undergo surgeries and other complicated procedures.

According to the GoFundMe page, Krishna is underprivileged and worked hard to come to the United States for a better education. He wanted to help provide a better life for his family.

Krishna was involved in community organizations and did a lot of volunteer work. He is from Telangana, India.

It was reported that Krishna was shot after returning home from work in downtown Detroit. After getting off work he purchased food and was returning home when the incident happened.

According a report, the robbers came inside his car and made him drive to an isolated location then took off with his car, wallet and other belongings and left him in the street.

To donate to the online fundraiser click here.