Man shot inside car on Pinehurst Street in Detroit

A man was fatally shot while inside a car in the 17600 block of Pinehurst Street on Sept. 11, 2019 in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A man was fatally shot Wednesday morning while he was sitting inside a car in the 17600 block of Pinehurst Street in Detroit.

The victim is a 27-year-old man who was sitting in a 1999 gold Saturn. A person who called 911 said they heard shots fired and saw a gunman run around the car and fire shots into the driver's side. The victim was struck multiple times.

The gunman ran northbound on Pinehurst Street, police said.

The shooter was described as a man with a slim build. He was not wearing a shirt.

Anyone with information on this shooting needs to contact Detroit police.

