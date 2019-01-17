Port Huron man sentenced to jail for his part in sex trafficking of minor

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - A Port Huron man was sentenced to one to 15 years in jail for his involvement in the sex trafficking of a minor, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Robert Standfield, 24, was sentenced in Macomb County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to one count of human trafficking in December.

Warren police investigated after the victim came forward, stating that Standfield and his co-defendant, Joseph McGough, trafficked her out of hotels in Macomb and Oakland counties between April and September 2017. The victim was a minor at the time.

Standfield and McGough were charged in December of 2017. McGough was sentenced to three years and 11.5 months to 15 years in prison in November.

“This case only scratches the surface of our team’s commitment to fighting against this heinous crime,” Nessel said. “This should paint a clear picture that Michigan won’t harbor these criminals or anyone who lines their pockets by exploiting people and preying on our children."

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.