Reward offered for info on woman wanted in 3 Wayne County bank robberies

Woman wanted in connection with three bank robberies.

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - Officials are looking to identify and locate a woman who they say is connected to three bank robberies.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

The woman is wanted in connection with a robbery that occurred June 12 at the Monroe Bank and Trust on Fort Street at Vinewood Street in Wyandotte. The robber presented a note and fled the scene in a dark-colored Chrysler minivan.

She is also wanted in connection with robberies at a Chase Bank in Riverview and a Huntington Bank in Southgate.

Call 1-800-SPEAK-UP if you have any information.

