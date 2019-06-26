Woman suspected in string of Downriver bank robberies faces charges

WYANDOTTE, Mich. - A woman believed to be responsible for a string of bank robberies Downriver is facing charges in connection with a robbery in Wyandotte.

Amalia Lillian Helton, 45, is accused of robbing the Monroe Bank and Trust on Fort and Vinewood streets June 12.

Police arrested Helton on Monday. She was given a $250,000 cash bond Wednesday.

Police said Helton is also a suspect in multiple bank robberies, including a Nov. 24, 2018, holdup in Allen Park, a Dec. 19, 2018, one in Southgate, a May 20 one in Southgate and a June 3 one in Riverview.

