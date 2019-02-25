Royal Oak hit-and-run crash suspect in police custody

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Police have arrested a suspect in the Royal Oak hit-and-run crash that happened Saturday before 2 a.m. and left two people injured.

On Sunday, Royal Oak police confirmed an arrest was made in the case.

RELATED: Royal Oak police seek man who intentionally struck pedestrians with car, police say

After striking the two people with a vehicle, the suspect fled the scene.

According to police, a fight happened between two groups inside the basement of the Jolly Pumpkin before the hit-and-run crash.

The two groups of people were removed by security. Police said one of the men involved in the crash got into a gold or tan Buick Rendezvous and intentionally struck a woman and then a man with the car.

Both victims were transported to Beaumont Hospital, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Late Saturday night at around 11:30 p.m. officers observed a vehicle driving in the area of Main Street and University which closely matched the vehicle being sought for the early morning incident.

Officers stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver who closely resembled the description of the driver wanted in connection to the case.

Officers noted the man had changed his appearance by trimming his beard, but was wearing the jacket described by witnesses.

Officers noticed the vehicle had damage consistent with the wanted vehicle and showed signs of having been recently repaired.

After completing the investigation, the 28-year-old suspect from Sterling Heights was taken into custody and the vehicle was impounded.

An unrelated passenger was also arrested for an outstanding felony warrant. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information call police at 248-246-3456.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.