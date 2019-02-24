UPDATE: Royal Oak hit-and-run crash suspect in police custody

Police have arrested a suspect in the Royal Oak hit-and-run crash that happened Saturday and left two people injured.

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Police have arrested a suspect in the Royal Oak hit-and-run crash that happened Saturday before 2 a.m. and left two people injured. On Sunday, Royal Oak police confirmed an arrest was made in the case.

After striking the two people with a vehicle, the suspect fled the scene.

According to police, a fight happened between two groups inside the basement of the Jolly Pumpkin before the hit-and-run crash.

The two groups of people were removed by security. Police said one of the men involved in the crash got into a gold or tan Buick Rendezvous and intentionally struck a woman and then a man with the car.

Both victims were transported to Beaumont Hospital, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

