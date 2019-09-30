Southfield police: Man robbed, carjacked while walking to apartment building

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - A 25-year-old man was robbed by two armed suspects last night around 10 p.m. on Lahser Road, according to Southfield police.

The victim was walking to an apartment complex when approached by the two suspects — one a 25-year-old man and the second an unidentified male who the police believe is also in his mid-twenties, according to the release.

The suspects took the victim's black Chevrolet Equinox. The car was later found around 12:30 a.m. near Fenkell Avenue and Burt Road in Detroit after a police chase.

The victim was not injured.



