Two men charged with animal cruelty after 52 dogs rescued from Sterling Heights home

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - Charges of animal abuse have been brought against two brothers responsible for housing and transporting 52 dogs in Macomb County.

Macomb County prosecuting attorney Eric Smith has charged each of the suspects with the maximum charge of animal cruelty, a four-year felony.

Police and prosecutors allege that the brothers had been evicted from their home in Sterling Heights, where they were living with the 52 dogs in appalling conditions.

Neighbors had voiced concerns regarding odor coming from the suspects’ home, and animal control responded to the home to determine if an animal carcass was in the garbage.

The brothers rented a U-Haul truck after being evicted and in a disturbing and very unsanitary manner, transported the 52 dogs to Macomb County Animal Control.

“This is a horrific case of animal cruelty,” said Smith. “These dogs were emaciated, extremely dehydrated, covered in filth and scars. A female German shephard mix had to be euthanized due to the injuries she sustained. As a dog lover, it is utterly devastating.”

Smith also noted that animal cruelty will never be tolerated.

"The fact is, we need stronger penalties for hoarding and abusing these innocent animals. I am very proud of the response from the community, as well as my staff, in providing support to these innocent victims,” Smith said.

The suspects are not currently in custody and are expected to be arraigned in the 41-A District Court in Sterling Heights sometime next week.



