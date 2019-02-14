More than 50 dogs recovered from home in Sterling Heights

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - Dozens of dogs were rescued from inside a home in Sterling Heights. Many are in poor condition and in need of special care.

Officials with Macomb County Animal Control are asking for the public's assistance in caring for 53 dogs.

It's a large undertaking for the shelter.

The dogs were taken from what is believed to be a hoarding situation.

The condition of some of the dogs necessitated emergency care from local veterinarians.

"They're in pretty challenging shape right now," said County Executive Mark A. Hackel. "Starving for food, but also starving for attention."

The owners of the dogs were getting evicted from their home and called animal control. They had stored the dogs in a U-Haul truck and wanted to give them up.

"They wanted out of that truck so badly," Hackel said. "It was difficult to get them out because they were covered in feces."

Anyone who would like to help is asked to consider making a donation to help cover medical expenses. Donations can be made online here.

Other requested items can be brought to the shelter, located at 21417 Dunham Road in Clinton Township, during normal operating hours.

Other items requested are:

Pedigree dry dog food

Blankets, towels

Lysol and bleach

Anti-bacterial laundry soap

Dawn dish-washing liquid

“We are working with our partner rescue organizations to get these dogs into foster care so that they can receive the love and attention that they deserve,” said Jeff Randazzo, chief of Macomb County Animal Control. “After they have been rehabilitated, we can begin the process of finding new homes for them.”

Macomb County Animal Control has many other dogs and cats currently looking for new homes. Randazzo said they would be open for adoptions between noon and 5 p.m. and all adoption fees will be sponsored through Friday.

