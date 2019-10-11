Crowdfunding campaign seeks to fix Detroit's historic Grande Ballroom roof

DETROIT - A GoFundMe page aims to raise money to fix the roof of Detroit's Grande Ballroom before the building sustains any further damage.

The fundraiser was started by historian and preservationist Leo Early, who founded the Friends of the Grande group in 2006 to preserve the building.

The Grande Ballroom on Grand River Avenue was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2018. Opened in 1928, the rock and roll music venue hosted some of the biggest acts in America.

The Grande has been closed since 1972.

A structural engineering inspection in 2018 revealed parts of the roof had become the building's Achilles' heel. A flagpole bearing on the roof peak collapsed earlier this year, letting rain and other elements into the building. Early, FOG and the building's current owners believe the 2019-20 winter could cause significant damage to the structure.

