Dashcam video shows traffic stop with possible drunken driver, high-speed chase in Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - New video shows the moments leading up to a high-speed chase in Dearborn Heights that started with a suspected drunken driver fleeing the scene of a traffic stop and ended with a crash, police said.

Driver flees police

The driver of a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro was pulled over around 2:20 a.m. on April 18 due to traffic violations and suspicions of drunken driving, police said.

When the driver was asked to get out and perform sobriety tests, he sped off, according to authorities.

Officers pursued the Camaro, but lost sight of it and ended the chase in the area of Parker and Madison streets in Dearborn, police said.

Camaro involved in crash

Soon after, Dearborn Heights officers were called to the intersection of westbound Michigan Avenue and Outer Drive for a crash.

Patrol officers said they identified one of the cars involved in the crash as the Camaro. The driver had gotten out of the car and fled the scene on foot before police arrived, according to authorities.

New video

Dashcam video was released Friday and appears to show the Camaro blowing through a stop sign in a neighborhood.

"Where are you headed to?" an officer asked the driver after pulling over the Camaro.

Police said the driver was uncooperative, was fumbling around and kept revving the engine.

The man couldn't find his license and officers said they thought he might have been intoxicated. Video shows them asking him to get out of the Camaro.

A few seconds later, the video shows the Camaro speeding out of sight.

Officers quickly realized it was too dangerous to continue the pursuit.

"I don't know where he went," an officer said. "I think we should terminate."

Minutes later, the driver smashed into a taxi van and took off running, leaving the cab driver badly hurt, police said.

The driver of the Camaro was arrested and charged with multiple felonies, which include leaving the scene of an injury accident, fleeing and eluding police and obstruction, according to authorities.

The driver is scheduled to be in court next month.

