Daughter of victim speaks after Police arrest man wanted in Detroit senior home shooting

DETROIT - A man wanted in connection with a double fatal shooting at a Detroit apartment building last week was taken into custody in Virginia, according to officials.

James Fleming, 69, was considered armed and dangerous after he allegedly shot and killed security guard Kenneth Hall, 50, and Bernice Clark, 66, Tuesday at the Phillip Sims Senior Housing complex on Dickerson Avenue near Jefferson Avenue.

Fleming is now facing two counts of first-degree murder. He's also charged with three counts fo assault with intent to murder, six counts of felony firearm, one count of kidnapping, one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

Residents who live at the apartment complex where the shooting occurred were concerned he would return, and the news of him being in custody is a relief. Police said Fleming lived at that apartment complex.

Whoopi Johnson is the daughter of Bernice Clark, who was killed during the shooting. Johnson is still grieving over the murder of her mother.

"I'm glad they got you. You're gonna have to answer to God," Johnson said. "I'm angry because there's ways he could have went by doing all of this could have been prevented. He was never in that building. They knew how dangerous he was."

Fleming is awaiting extradition back to Michigan. Johnson said she will be there when Fleming is formally charged.

"Wanna be there. I want to look at him. I want him to see the hurt that he cannot fix," she said.

