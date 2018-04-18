Deadline extended for state of Michigan, Detroit income tax returns

DETROIT - The state of Michigan and city of Detroit income tax return deadline has been extended to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

The Michigan Department of Treasury (MDT) announced Wednesday morning the new filing deadline comes after the Internal Revenue Service extended its deadline to the same time and date after encountering system issues Tuesday morning.

More Headlines

"For the benefit and convenience of taxpayers, both the beginning and end of the income tax filing season are the same as the IRS," reads a statement from MDT.

State and city of Detroit income tax returns can be filed online or mailed through the U.S. Postal Service. Tax returns received after the April 18 deadline may face penalties and interest.

Taxpayers can go to www.mifastfile.org to learn about available options for e-filing for free or for a fee. Last year, more than 4.1 million Michigan taxpayers e-filed, which is nearly 83 percent of state income tax filers.

For more information about the new income tax return filing deadline, go to www.michigan.gov/incometax or call Treasury’s Income Tax Information Line at

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.