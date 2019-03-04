Deadly shooting investigation underway after victim found at Detroit gas station

DETROIT - A man died Monday morning after he was shot about two miles from where he was found at a gas station on Detroit's east side.

The shooting happened in the 10000 block of Harper Avenue, but the man was driven two miles to a gas station in the 9000 block of Chalmers.

Police said the man was shot in a vehicle and a woman jumped onto his lap to drive the vehicle. She ended up at the gas station.

The shooting is under investigation.

