Deadly Wixom hit-and-run: $2,500 reward offered in search for driver

Miguel A. Ibarra Cerda is wanted in connection to a deadly hit-and-run June 11, 2018 in Wixom, Mich. (WDIV)

WIXOM, Mich. - A $2,500 dollar reward is being offered to anyone with information on the whereabouts of a man wanted in connection to a deadly hit-and-run Monday in Wixom.

Justin Lee, 14, was riding his bike when he was struck and killed on Potter Road near Flamingo Street. The driver did not stop.

Wixom police believe 21-year-old Miguel A. Ibarra Cerda was the driver of the blue Honda Odyssey minivan that struck Lee. Police believe Cerda is headed for Mexico. He may be traveling in a blue, newer model Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. It has an extended cab.

Police released images of both Cerda and the pickup truck.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information on this hit-and-run in Wixom is asked to make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit our website at www.1800speakup.org.

