Wixom police: Man wanted in deadly hit-and-run of teen bicyclist may be headed for Mexico

Miguel A. Ibarra Cerda is wanted in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in Wixom. (WDIV)

WIXOM, Mich. - Wixom police believe a 21-year-old man wanted in connection to the deadly hit-and-run of a teen who was riding his bike Monday may be headed for Mexico.

Police are searching for Miguel A. Ibarra Cerda. Director of Public Safety Ron Moore released a photo of Cerda during a news conference Tuesday morning. Moore also shared a photo of a newer model Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, black in color, that Cerda may be traveling in.

Wixom police believe a suspect wanted in a deadly hit-and-run may be traveling to Mexico in a Chevrolet Silverado. (WDIV)

Investigators said 14-year-old Justin Lee was riding his bike Monday evening on Potter Road between Black Locus Drive and Flamingo Street when a minivan ran him over. The driver did not stop.

The boy was rushed to a hospital but did not survive. Lee was a Wixom resident and student at Walled Lake Western High School.

Police said the man behind the wheel of the minivan drove with a broken windshield and front end damage for nearly two miles to the Stratford Villa mobile home park in Commerce Township. That's where he parked and ditched the van.

Moore said video from a nearby residence shows the driver of the minivan entered a trailer at the park, then exited with another person and entered the pickup truck.

"Certainly I would say he's dangerous," said Moore.

Moore said the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement are helping in the search for Cerda.

"He needs to turn himself in," said Moore.

The public safety director said they have spoke to some of Cerda's associates about his possible whereabouts. His last known address was in Commerce Township.

Wixom neighbors stunned

People looked on in disbelief Monday night as investigators tried to determine if the driver ever slowed down.

"I was in the backyard, and I didn't hear any brakes, no squealing of tires,"said neighbor Mike Henry.

This deadly hit-and-run touches the Wixom public safety director who just gave a warning to students at two graduation ceremonies hours earlier in the day.

"My parting remarks to the boys and girls were, 'Have a great summer, a safe summer, and if you're out riding your bikes, please be careful. Wear your helmets," Moore said. "So to have this happen just hours after, it just tears me up."

The minivan is described as a blue Honda Odyssey.

This shows a minivan suspected in a deady hit-and-run in Wixom on June 12, 2018. (WDIV)

