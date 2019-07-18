Dearborn animal shelter takes in numerous Shih Tzus to be put up for adoption

DEARBORN, Mich. - A family gave up numerous Shih Tzus that were living in their home because the dogs were not getting the care they needed, according to Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit.

The city of Dearborn was contacted Monday by a family member regarding the situation. Officials said the dogs are various ages and many need veterinary care and grooming.

The organization is working to get those dogs up for adoption in the next few days. People who are interested in adopting one of the dogs can click here and fill out an adoption questionnaire.

Constance (L), Flower (R). (Friends For Animals of Metro Detroit.)

