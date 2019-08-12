Dearborn police continue investigation into suspicious death

DEARBORN, Mich. - Residents were left in shock after police swarmed a Dearborn neighborhood to investigate a suspicious death.

It happened inside a home on Appoline Street near the intersection of Ford and Miller roads.

“A very calm neighborhood. We really don’t have problems like this,” said one resident. The resident said he's been living in the area for 24 years and nothing like this has ever happened.

On Monday, Local 4 was the only television station at the home on Appoline Street where police could be seen investigating the scene.

Officers were spotted wearing shoe coverings, and walking in and out of the front door.

A spokesperson with Dearborn police said around 7 a.m. Monday, a 26-year old Marine City man was found dead inside.

Gahlie Nehme lives right across the street from the home. “I’m so afraid, because I have two kids who are ages 15 and 11,” said Nehme.

She is worried about the safety of her children. “Yes, if I had the chance, I would move,” said Nehme.

