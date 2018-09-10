Dearborn spa owner charged with running prostitution house

DEARBORN, Mich. - A Dearborn spa owner has been arrested for allegedly running a prostitution house, according to officials.

Eunkyung Kim was arrested Aug. 29 after officials searched the Silver Spa at 24200 Michigan Avenue and found that prostitution was occurring at the business.

Kim was charged with operating a prostitution house and accepting earnings from a prostitute. She was arraigned in the 19th District Court and is being held on $200,000 bail.

A preliminary exam is set for Sept. 21.

