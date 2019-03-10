Dearborn teen dies on spring break in Cancun after falling from balcony

DEARBORN, Mich. - Authorities say a 19-year-old from Dearborn was killed in Cancun, Mexico on Saturday night.

The Mexican Municipal Secretariat of Public Security and Transit said Ahmed Altaii was on vacation with his girlfriend when he fell from his hotel room's balcony on the seventh floor.

Grief conselors are on hand at Fordson High School in Dearborn for students who knew Altaii.

Police are investigating what led to the deadly fall.

