Death investigation underway after 6-year-old girl found unresponsive in Detroit home

DETROIT - A 6-year-old girl's death is under investigation after she was found unresponsive Tuesday in a Detroit home.

Police received a call about 6:45 a.m. about a child not breathing at a home in the 10600 block of Lakepointe Street.

Police said the child's aunt, a 24-year-old woman, was laying down with the child when she noticed the child was not breathing.

The girl was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police have not released the name of the girl, but family members at the scene identified her as Kennedy Johnson.

