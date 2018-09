A strong odor coming from a home on Mendota Street near Eight Mile on Detroit's west side led police to find a decomposing body.

The body was discovered in the basement of the home.

Investigators tell Local 4, neighbors told them someone was living at the home two weeks ago, but has not been seen since.

The death is currently being ruled suspicious.

