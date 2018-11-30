2 years later, Danielle Stislicki's family copes with loss while still seeking closure

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - As we hit the two-year anniversary of Danielle Stislicki's disappearance, the spotlight on her mysterious case has faded a bit with time.

Her parents Rich and Ann Stislicki have now reached a point they believe their daughter, who was 28 years old when she went missing, is no longer alive. However, her sisters still hold out hope. They are still paying for her cellphone and buying a seat for her at the movies every time they go.

"Everyone's in a different place, everyone's healing at different speeds and using different coping strategies," said their father.

Ann Stislicki understands her daughters have to cope in their own way, too.

"So, Danielle goes to the movies. So those are heartbreaking moments, yet they are also something very precious. And if that's what helps Holly, and Jillian, that's awesome," she said.

Coping is one thing, but closure is another.

"I think it's more of a challenge because there are no valid answers," said Ann.

The family believes the person who could give them closure is Floyd Galloway Jr., the former security guard who worked with Danielle who was named a person of interest in her disappearance.

"That's why we want people to know Danielle has not been found and that Galloway is the one who was last seen with her," said Ann.

Yet, he refuses to talk. Galloway is now in prison serving a 16-35 years after admitting to strangling and sexually assaulting a jogger in Hines Park in Livonia just a few months before Danielle's disappeared. Galloway has never been charged in Danielle's case.

"That's all up to law enforcement and the district attorney's office. So being held captive by others, by the perpetrator, by the skilled professionals that have the abilities that we don't have to bring justice for our daughter, that's what makes the anniversaries tough because we're not in control at all," said Rich.

How do you get control when your daughter is missing? For the Stislicki's, they continue to share her story, whether it's driving their cars with #finddani on the window or posting about her on social media.

"Some may say, 'I thought she was found.' So that to me is an initiative, that we still have to keep that that story out there," said Ann.

Silent support means a lot to the family.

"I think that a lot of support is done silently. People wearing the #finddani bracelets, people that still have their windows painted," said Rich.

Searches for Danielle, like one that occurred last year in Hines Park, continue without the spotlight of the media.

"They actively are communicating with us, you know, they were out looking just before Thanksgiving in an area," said Ann.

The Local 4 Defenders have learned 78 different search warrants have been granted in Danielle's case. Just recently police searched in Stoney Creek. Sources said they are targeting areas that Galloway was known to visit.

"We're leaving that up to the Farmington Hills Police Department, and the team of folks that they have that are engaged and doing it the proper way. Because I want a search that if it brings something up, there's no doubt that the evidence was handled in the right way," said Ann.

Meanwhile, the Stislickis enter this holiday season and second anniversary of Danielle's disappearance weary and still hopeful that someday they will find out what happened to their daughter, and justice will be served.

"It is also very challenging to try and continue to do life, having such a burden on you. When you know that all it takes is for one individual person to make a difference," said Ann.

The family believes that one person is Galloway.

Call police with information

If anyone has information on Danielle Stislicki's disappearance, please call the Farmington Hills police command desk at 248-871-2610.

VIEW HERE: A timeline in the case of Danielle Stislicki

While the family deals with the mystery surrounding Danielle's disappearance, there is something else they are dealing with: bill collectors. Danielle had college loans, a car, and other bills. Now bill collectors continue to call, write, and contact her parents for the money.

It’s another weekly -- sometimes daily -- reminder of the loss of their child. The collectors won’t stop until Danielle is legally ruled deceased, so it appears the constant calls will not stop.

