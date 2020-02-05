5 properties along Detroit River issued 401 violations, $162K+ in fines for operating illegally

DETROIT – The city of Detroit issued 401 violations that carry $162,895 in fines to five properties along the Detroit River.

Over the past three weeks, the city conducted 152 inspections of riverfront companies. The city said five of those properties were operating with unsafe conditions and no certificate of compliance.

The inspections were spurred after a dock collapsed and spilled contaminated soil into the river last year.

The Great Lakes Water Authority has said that tests have shown no impact to water quality where its tests have been performed near that site.

The Environmental Protection Agency was at the site of the collapse Tuesday conducting more testing. Those test results are not back yet.

Revere Dock LLC and Detroit Bulk Storage must submit a written update on actions taken to fix the situation by Friday.

In the meantime, the city is going to keep looking for businesses that may be operating illegally along the river.