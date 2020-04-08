Defenders cameras catch video of golfers at Commerce Township country club despite stay-at-home order

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Local 4 Defenders launched an investigation after receiving tips about golf courses allowing golfers to golf.

The Local 4 Defenders drone was up int he sky above Edgewood Country Club in Commerce Township around lunch time Wednesday and it caught plenty of people hitting the greens -- enjoying the 18 hole course.

This is all happening while we are under a state order to stay home mandating that only essential businesses are allowed to operate. Golf is not essential. Golfers are not allowed to golf.

READ: Michigan governor considers extension of ‘stay home’ order as coronavirus cases continue to rise

Local 4 called the clubhouse and talked to Brian, the manager.

Brian: Golf course is closed.

Karen Drew: I understand you are saying the golf course is closed, but we have video of golfers golfing. Drone footage. And you are allowing this to happen.

Brian: I have closed the golf course, there shouldn’t be anyone out there.

Karen Drew: I understand there shouldn’t be -- you are right, state law states golfing is not essential. If you are the manager why aren’t you doing anything about this?

Brian: I closed the golf course.

Karen Drew: Sir, if you closed something you don’t allow people to go on the property.

Local 4 Defender cameras caught an Oakland County Sheriff’s car arrive at the golf course. The course wasn’t shut down, the deputy left the scene -- and even more golfers arrived.

Karen Drew: Do you have any responsibility? Any concern for the law that states we need to stay home, stay safe?

Brian: Yes, we closed the golf course.

Karen Drew: Have you looked at the parking lot?

Brian: Today?

Karen Drew: Yes.

Brian: No, I have not.

The Defenders counted 20 cars in the parking lot. The manager kept sticking to his story that the course was closed -- as more and more golfers arrived.

Local 4 reached out to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department and were told the deputy did tell the club that golfers had to disperse. They also followed up with a second visit to make sure that it happened.

While they were there they noticed the club was having work done on its locker room. Deputies wrote up a violation for both the golf and work being done and it will be sent to the Oakland County Health Division and Attorney Generals Office.

MORE: Why can big box stores stay open? Answers to this and more questions about Michigan’s COVID-19 Executive Orders