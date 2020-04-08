Defenders cameras catch video of golfers at Commerce Township country club despite stay-at-home order
20 cars in country club parking lot
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Local 4 Defenders launched an investigation after receiving tips about golf courses allowing golfers to golf.
The Local 4 Defenders drone was up int he sky above Edgewood Country Club in Commerce Township around lunch time Wednesday and it caught plenty of people hitting the greens -- enjoying the 18 hole course.
This is all happening while we are under a state order to stay home mandating that only essential businesses are allowed to operate. Golf is not essential. Golfers are not allowed to golf.
Local 4 called the clubhouse and talked to Brian, the manager.
Brian: Golf course is closed.
Karen Drew: I understand you are saying the golf course is closed, but we have video of golfers golfing. Drone footage. And you are allowing this to happen.
Brian: I have closed the golf course, there shouldn’t be anyone out there.
Karen Drew: I understand there shouldn’t be -- you are right, state law states golfing is not essential. If you are the manager why aren’t you doing anything about this?
Brian: I closed the golf course.
Karen Drew: Sir, if you closed something you don’t allow people to go on the property.
Local 4 Defender cameras caught an Oakland County Sheriff’s car arrive at the golf course. The course wasn’t shut down, the deputy left the scene -- and even more golfers arrived.
Karen Drew: Do you have any responsibility? Any concern for the law that states we need to stay home, stay safe?
Brian: Yes, we closed the golf course.
Karen Drew: Have you looked at the parking lot?
Brian: Today?
Karen Drew: Yes.
Brian: No, I have not.
The Defenders counted 20 cars in the parking lot. The manager kept sticking to his story that the course was closed -- as more and more golfers arrived.
Local 4 reached out to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department and were told the deputy did tell the club that golfers had to disperse. They also followed up with a second visit to make sure that it happened.
While they were there they noticed the club was having work done on its locker room. Deputies wrote up a violation for both the golf and work being done and it will be sent to the Oakland County Health Division and Attorney Generals Office.
