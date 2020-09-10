Macomb County veterans targeted in suspected hate crime

A Macomb County family and their home came under attack Wednesday night.

They believe it’s because of the sign in their front window.

The safety of the Hall family home in Warren was shattered at about 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Candace Sparks-Hall said she thought the family was being shot at.

“I hit the floor and crawled,” Sparks-Hall said. “I hit the floor. I didn’t know what it was.”

Just before, Eddie Hall heard what sounded like a drink can opening and looked outside to see a man across the street.

“He was doing a signal to throw the brick,” Hall said.

Outside, the couple found the tires slashed on Hall’s work truck, on Sparks-Hall’s car, and on their son’s car he received for graduating.

Racist messages and a swastika were written on Hall’s work truck.

The couple, who are both veterans, are parents of six and grandparents of a baby girl.

Warren police officers went door-to-door looking for potential surveillance video of the area.

Mayor James Fouts released a statement on the incident. It can be read below.

"I’m outraged and upset by a cowardly act of what appears to be a racially motivated attack on a home and vehicle of an African American family in Warren. This attack occurred [Wednesday] evening. This is completely unacceptable and will NOT be tolerated in our city.

The Warren Police Department and Commissioner Bill Dwyer are on the job and will conduct a complete investigation. Those found responsible for this crime will be brought to justice. Our city is a true melting pot of many different races and religions. All help to make Warren a good community. They are all welcome but those who would peddle hate and cause destruction are NOT welcome in Warren and should be aware that our city leadership, and myself in particular, will never stop in pursuit of justice."

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Warren Police Department at 586-574-4877 or the mayor’s office at 586-574-4520.

