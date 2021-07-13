Dearborn mayor announces that he’s battling health issue

As Dearborn mayor battles unspecified health issue, some call for his removal

DEARBORN, Mich. – The mayor of Dearborn has been staying out of the public eye and said he is dealing with a health issue.

Osama Siblani, the publisher of the Arab American News, said his paper has endorsed Dearborn Mayor John B. O’Reilly Jr. in the past.

For more than a year now Siblani has asked why the mayor has not spoken to residents in public. He said the mayor’s absence dates back to when COVID first hit.

“The mayor was nowhere to be found,” Siblani said.

O’Reilly did not attend when President Joe Biden visited Ford in May.

Residents were frustrated that they didn’t hear from him when homes were impacted by severe flooding. O’Reilly was at a FEMA event but did not speak.

The mayor did release a statement announcing that he’s dealing with a non-specified health issue. He said he’s in his office every day but he wrote that he has delegated public speaking to others in his administration.

He said that will be the regular practice moving forward.

Security at Dearborn City Hall would now allow Local 4 to go to the mayor’s office to see if he was there working.

The mayor is asking for privacy about his health. Siblani said he respects the mayor’s privacy.

Siblani believes that O’Reilly can’t fulfill his duties as mayor. The city charter mandates the Dearborn City Council act.

“If he is absent and not doing work that council should move to remove the mayor,” Siblani said.

