President Joe Biden to visit Ford plant in Dearborn Tuesday, May 18

DETROIT – President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center on Tuesday, May 18 in Dearborn.

Ford Motor Co. announced in the fall that it is investing nearly $1 billion in its Metro Detroit plants to build electric vehicles.

The automaker said 200 workers will be hired at its new Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn where they will build an all-electric F-150 pickup starting in mid-2022.

As Biden visits Dearborn the auto industry is dealing with a chip shortage. Ford expects to produce only half its normal number of vehicles from now through June. GM and others have resorted to halting production of some cars and smaller SUVs and diverting computer chips to higher-profit pickup trucks and large SUVs. Leading automakers are warning of diminished earnings.

