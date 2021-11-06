Tenants at large Detroit apartment complex finally get help after living without heat

Residents have been using stoves and space heaters to stay warm.

DETROIT – Tenants at a large Detroit apartment building have been living without heat.

Residents reached out to the Local 4 Defenders for help. They said they’ve had to use space heaters and ovens, which can be dangerous.

The building is at 825 Whitmore Road, in the Palmer Park area. The cold temperatures inside the apartment building are impacting seniors and young people.

Detroit officials confirmed that Urban Communities is in charge of the property. They confirmed the heat has been off for a number of days. They said residents were given space heaters and an option to be relocated.

Detroit building inspectors responded right away and in minutes the furnace was fixed. The inspectors will be following up to make sure the heat stays on.

