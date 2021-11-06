39º

Defenders

Tenants at large Detroit apartment complex finally get help after living without heat

Tenants reach out to Local 4 for help

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Defenders, News, Local, Local News, Detroit, Wayne County, Safety, Apartment, Apartment Building
Residents have been using stoves and space heaters to stay warm.

DETROIT – Tenants at a large Detroit apartment building have been living without heat.

Residents reached out to the Local 4 Defenders for help. They said they’ve had to use space heaters and ovens, which can be dangerous.

The building is at 825 Whitmore Road, in the Palmer Park area. The cold temperatures inside the apartment building are impacting seniors and young people.

Detroit officials confirmed that Urban Communities is in charge of the property. They confirmed the heat has been off for a number of days. They said residents were given space heaters and an option to be relocated.

Detroit building inspectors responded right away and in minutes the furnace was fixed. The inspectors will be following up to make sure the heat stays on.

Read: Complete Local 4 Defenders coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Shawn Ley is an Emmy-Award winning reporter. In more than 20 years covering stories in television news, Shawn’s reporting has taken him from war-torn eastern Europe, to reporting from an F-16 fighter jet and now to the fast and furious breaking news of Detroit.

email

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter