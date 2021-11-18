Man accused of robbing Facebook Marketplace sellers in several Metro Detroit cities

Buyer beware -- but seller beware too, police say. If you plan on selling something on Facebook Marketplace there are some precautions you need to take.

Not every buyer and seller on Facebook Marketplace is trustworthy.

A Metro Detroit man is facing charges for robbing people after setting up meetings to buy cell phones in at least six different communities.

Trevon Jackson, 26, is accused of posing as a customer interested in an iPhone on Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist and meeting victims at parking lots. He is accused of stealing the iPhones.

Jackson has been charged in at least four larcenies. Police in Troy, Auburn Hills, Northville, Taylor and Canton have confirmed they have cases against him.

Retired Detroit police Assistant Chief Steve Dolunt wants people to take precautions if they’re buying or selling something on Facebook Marketplace. Tell the person you’re dealing with that you’ll meet them in a police department lobby.

If you’re the one selling, you should be cautious when you are taking photos of the items. Make sure you don’t have any personal items in the background of the photo.

