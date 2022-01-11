How federal agents obtained audio recordings of men accused of plotting to kidnap, kill Michigan Gov. Whitmer

More information about how federal agents were able to get audio recordings of a group of men accused of plotting to kidnap and kill Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Some of the recordings were made by the FBI putting recording devices in key fobs. The evidence was gathered by undercover informants who infiltrated the group and trained with the men.

Training videos were made, photos were taken, maps were drawn and conversations were recorded between the men and the informants.

Local 4 obtained some of the recorded conversations. It is very difficult to make out what is being said.

A new court filing on behalf of defendants in the federal side of the case reveals that the FBI was able to record 1,000 hours of conversations by using recording devices. It was filed on behalf of Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta.

Many of the conversations used in evidence happened inside vehicles and the men did not know they were being recorded. The group is arguing that federal officials are picking and choosing what conversations to use and are leaving out moments where the men alleged they said to back off the plan.

