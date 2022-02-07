Man charged in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer expected to plead guilty

A man charged in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has agreed to plead guilty, according to documents filed Monday, giving prosecutors another insider who could be a key witness at a March trial.

Kaleb Franks said he would join Ty Garbin as the second person to admit guilt in the plan to kidnap Whitmer before FBI agents arrested them in October 2020. Four other men are expected to face trial.

Franks is 26 years old and is facing federal charges for being part of the group Wolverine Watchmen. The FBI says they were plotting to kidnap Whitmer, angry over the state’s COVID restrictions.

Officials say Franks found the group on social media. Franks has been fighting from the state that he and the others were entrapped by FBI informants who infiltrated the group. They argue that training for a violent assault on the governor’s summer home was just for show.

Now, Franks is pleading guilty and says that the violent plot was very real. He admitted that he knowingly and voluntarily joined the plot. Franks may get a lighter sentence but he will also testify against the people he trained with: Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta.

