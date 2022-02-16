Police want help finding owner of SUV involved in Melvindale hit-and-run

A local police department needs you to stop what you’re doing and help them catch a hit-and-run driver. A week ago today, a woman was hit head-on. It happened on Dix Toledo at Blanche Street in Melvindale.

MELVINDALE, Mich. – Police are hoping the public can help provide them with some information after a woman was struck in a hit-and-run crash in Melvindale.

The woman was hit head-on at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 8) in the area of Dix Road, Blanche Street, and Toledo Road in Melvindale.

Security cameras were rolling that night, but it’s hard to make out what’s happening in the video because of the poor lighting.

The woman was leaving a gas station near the highway and didn’t want to walk in the snow on the sidewalk, so she began to walk in the street to get to the motel she was staying at.

The driver of an SUV struck her head-on and sent her body rolling down the street. The clerk at the gas station said the impact sounded like a gunshot. The driver of the SUV did not stop.

Police believe the SUV that struck the woman is a 2005 to 2012 Mercury Mariner. It has a partial front bumper, it is light ice blue metallic or sport blue metallic.

