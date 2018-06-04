Family blames 'pill pushing' Rochester Hills doctor for overdose death of 28-year-old woman

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - The family of a 28-year-old woman said she was only taking medication prescribed by a doctor when she died from an overdose.

When family members dug deeper into the incident, they suspected the Rochester Hills doctor was overprescribing pills. They went to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and now the doctor could be sent to prison.

Dr. Chris Samy has decided to plead guilty in the case, but in court papers, she said she doesn't want to go to prison. She insisted the nine years prosecutors want is nine years too long, so the Local 4 Defenders paid a visit to her doctor.

Krystal Roe's family said she was bright, intelligent and smart. They said she would do anything to make anybody laugh.

Roe died of an overdose after a surgery led to an addiction. Her mother went on a mission to find out what really happened.

"We found a lot of prescriptions, a maps report," Suzanne Forgione said.

Forgione investigated her daughter's death so that others could be saved from a similar fate.

"I was shocked that any doctor would prescribe that amount," Forgione said.

A Local 4 Defenders producer visited Samy's office with hidden cameras rolling.

"It's a chance to present your side," our producer said.

"That's true, but you know what the feds will do," Samy said. "They will get so mad at me. They slam dunk me. I have to go at it very slow, very gentle now because I'm really risking a whole bunch."

Samy, 70, doesn't want to do an interview because while she pleaded guilty to the charges, she hasn't been sentenced and doesn't want the judge to know how she really feels.

"If you notice the type of doctors they're going after are not the mainstream doctors," Samy said. "They're going after the second-stream doctors, the foreigners, the minorities."

According to court documents, the DEA sent in undercover agents who purchased pills -- the higher the potency, the higher the price -- and insisted Samy wrote questionable prescriptions for hundreds of thousands of pills worth more than $2.5 million on the street.

Samy pleaded guilty, but she cited her age and years of service against a short period of bad judgment as reasons she shouldn't go to prison. Prosecutors are asking Judge Arthur Tarnow to send her to prison for nine years.

"That's the very toughest thing for a judge to do," Local 4 legal expert Neil Rockind said. "How do you balance the individual while also taking into account overall society?"

Forgione said she hopes the judge will send all doctors a message.

"I just want the world to know the system's broke," Forgione said. "People act like she's getting drugs off the street. She wasn't. This was a doctor she trusted. She's, like, 'Don't worry mom. A doctor would never give me anything that would hurt me.'"

Samy will be sentenced Wednesday. She's asking for home confinement on a tether. Roe's family plans to address the court Wednesday to share with the judge the severity of overprescribing pills.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.