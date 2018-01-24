Former Oakland University professor found guilty of running drug house, possessing ketamine

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A former Oakland University professor has been found guilty of three drug-related counts after he was accused last year of operating a drug house.

Joseph Schiele was charged with seven different counts, including possession with intent to deliver, felony firearm and operating a drug house.

Schiele was found guilty Wednesday afternoon of possession of ketamine, maintaining a drug house and possession of a firearm while maintaining a drug house.

When the Local 4 Defenders approached Schiele in June, he said he couldn't talk.

"I'm sorry, I can't. My attorney told me not to talk to anybody," he said.

However, that did not stop him from talking about the case.

"Have faith in the process. The truth is going to come to light, and unfortunately, as many parents probably know, rumors get started that sort of catch fire, and it's unfortunate," Schiele said.

The Local 4 Defenders discovered tips from students started coming in January 2016. Something suspicious reportedly was happening at the professor's house in Oakland Township.

"Over a period of six months two different anonymous tips with regards to activity that was occurring at this house, parties that were occurring," said Oakland University Police Chief Mark Gordon. "There were references to drugs, illegal drugs, and underage drinking made during the anonymous tips. There was enough consistency between the two of them, from two different people, that we said there's probably something to this."

VIEW: Charges against Schiele

Students say they did drugs at Schiele's house

According to court transcripts, a 22-year-old female college student told the court she visited the professor's home "at least 30 times" for "partying," "drinking and doing drugs" ... "usually cocaine and ketamine." The woman stated that during one visit she and two other college students would "go up to his room and do ketamine" and that is where they "broke out lines on the TV stand."

A 19-year-old Oakland University student told the court he visited professor Schiele's home "multiple times but no more than 10." When asked what types of drugs the professor provided to him, the teen said "alcohol, marijuana, ketamine."

Schiele has taught at Oakland University since 2004. He was tenured in 2010. He was in good standing with the university.

Schiele: 'I love my students more than anything'

Schiele said he would never put his students in harm's way.

"I love my students more than anything. They're the reason why I enjoy my life," he said. "And the last thing I would want to do is put them at any sort of disadvantage or in harm's way or anything. I respect what the university is doing, and again I do appreciate their support, they've been great."

There were questions about cameras which were installed at the professor's home. Why were the cameras there and what was being recorded during these alleged parties?

"I had dummy camera's on the exterior of the property that I used to deter people from doing anything," said Schiele. "And I had a main camera which was monitor only but absolutely not videos."

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.