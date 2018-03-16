'Demonic' student faces terrorism charge after L'Anse Creuse High School threat

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 17-year-old boy is facing a felony charge after a violent threat was made against his fellow L'Anse Creuse High School students.

Macomb County Sheriff Deputies were called to the homes of several L'Anse Creuse High School students Wednesday night for reports of a terroristic threat. According to authorities, it was reported that a 17-year-old Shane Joseph Robinson made statements during class Tuesday to kill everyone in the room.

Authorities interviewed multiple students and searched Robinson's home. No weapons were discovered.

Police said detectives interviewed Robinson who referred to himself as “demonic" and expressed his dislike for the “popular kids.” He also admitted to telling one student he was going to stab them and another that he would sew their mouth shut.

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham stated that his office has investigated 26 school threat complaints since Feb. 16.

"We take every school threat seriously and will investigate each of them thoroughly to hold those committing criminal acts responsible. Our students, their families and school staff need to feel safe in the educational environment," Wickersham said. "These types of statements, whether made in jest or some other form, will not be tolerated."

Robinson was arraigned on charges of false threat of terrorism and currently is in custody at Macomb County Jail with a $150,000 bond. If posted, Robinson will be under home confinement with an electric tether. He is expected back in court on March 28.



