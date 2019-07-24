Deputies believe Pontiac man killed missing father of 7 last seen getting into SUV

PONTIAC, Mich. - Oakland County deputies believe a Pontiac man killed a missing father of seven who was last seen getting into an SUV two months ago before the sound of gunfire erupted from inside the vehicle, officials said.

Paul Anthony Hall, 46, of Pontiac, has been charged in connection with the death of Eugene Bass Jr., 42, a father of seven whose body still has not been found, police said.

Witnesses: Shots fired inside SUV

Bass was last seen around 1 p.m. May 23 on North Midland Street near Auburn Avenue in Pontiac, officials said. He and a friend went to meet someone on North Midland Street, according to authorities.

Eugene Bass Jr. (WDIV)

At one point, Bass got out of his vehicle and entered a newer-model silver Chevrolet Equinox that was parked in a driveway of a home on North Midland Street, police said. There was another man in the SUV, and police now suspect that was Hall, according to officials.

Witnesses heard shots coming from the SUV before Hall drove away, according to police.

Investigation links Hall to case

The owner of the home on North Midland Street wasn't home at the time of the incident, but provided police with information about the owner of the Equinox, authorities said.

Deputies said they found a spent shell casing in the driveway.

Deputies went to a home in the 800 block of Palmer Drive in Pontiac, which was believed to be Hall's home, police said.

Investigators said they found the SUV with a large amount of blood on the inside. It appeared someone had tried to clean up the blood, officials said.

Deputies searched the home but did not find Bass, they said.

DNA tests revealed the blood was a match for Bass, experts said.

Hall arrested

Hall was taken into custody on unrelated charges while the homicide case involving Bass continued, police said.

Deputies presented the case to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday, and criminal charges were issued.

Hall was charged with homicide -- open murder, possession of firearms by a felon and two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The open murder charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. The possession of firearms by a felon charge carries a five-year maximum sentence, and each possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony charge carries a two-year maximum sentence.

Hall was arraigned Tuesday at 50th District Court and denied bond.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 1 in front of Judge Ronda Fowlkes Gross.

Police said Hall has previous convictions for delivering/manufacturing a controlled substance, fleeing and eluding, aggravated assault and domestic violence.

Bass has not been found police said. Detectives and deputies are continuing to search for his body.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous. There is a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the location of the body.

