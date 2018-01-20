Detectives find tools to make credit cards, marijuana at Macomb County man's home after credit fraud

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Credit card fraud in December led detectives to the home that contained tools to manufacture credit cards and marijuana.

Authorities said a Macomb Township woman was alerted by her bank of several fraudulent charges with her credit card. By contacting establishments where the charges were made, authorities were able to get a man's name.

Detectives obtained a warrant to search Brandon Hedwood's Clinton Township home. Inside the home, they seized tools that are used to manufacture credit cards, programed cards with no name that had been recently used, marijuana, packaging items and measuring scales.

Hedwood, 22, was charged Jan. 19 with multiple felonies, including four counts of financial transaction device – forgery, alteration or counterfeiting; four counts of financial transaction device – illegal use; and one count of controlled substance – delivery/manufacture marijuana/synthetic equivalents.

Hedwood was given $10,000 bond. He is due back in court Feb. 1 for a probable cause hearing.

